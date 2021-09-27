argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $325.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $205.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.07.

ARGX opened at $308.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 1-year low of $238.58 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.62.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in argenx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in argenx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in argenx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in argenx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

