Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.47

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4749 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

ARESF stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

