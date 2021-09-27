Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.46% of Invitae worth $31,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after buying an additional 338,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Invitae by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 361,910 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA opened at $30.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.