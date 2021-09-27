Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Noah were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOAH. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NOAH stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

