Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 797,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,061,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

