Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 23,815 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,815 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $25,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $582,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

INDY opened at $52.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

