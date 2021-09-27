Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $172.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

