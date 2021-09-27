Asaf Silberstein Sells 1,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 295,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Semtech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

