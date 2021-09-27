Asaf Silberstein Sells 1,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 295,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
