Ascendiant Capital Markets Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $185.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.88 and a beta of -2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 47.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 127.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

