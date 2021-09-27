ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

ASOMY stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.64. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. ASOS has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

