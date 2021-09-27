Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels comprises 2.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

