Atlantic Trust LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 154,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIP. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

