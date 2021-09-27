Atlantic Trust LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.07. 166,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.