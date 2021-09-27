Atlantic Trust LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,987. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

