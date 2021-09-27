Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $102.22. 23,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

