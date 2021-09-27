Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of AI opened at C$14.72 on Monday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 102.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$627.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.15.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.38 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

