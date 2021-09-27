AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

