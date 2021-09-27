Auctus (AUC) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $36,885.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00333243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00055085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00126411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011864 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,221,940 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

