Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 8th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.15. 326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.61.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.