Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 8th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.15. 326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.61.

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

