Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Australian Unity Office Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

