Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.75 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Auto Prop Reit from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

