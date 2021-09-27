Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 10.8%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 16,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,199,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

