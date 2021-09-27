Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $202.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average of $198.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

