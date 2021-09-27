Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $9.78 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $144,213.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00102161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00142792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,319.02 or 0.99813681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.69 or 0.06983173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.18 or 0.00756169 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

