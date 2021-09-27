Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587,230 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of Avantor worth $141,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,444,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $44.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

