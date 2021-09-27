Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.7892 dividend. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

