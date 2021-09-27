AXIS Token Price Reaches $0.0531 (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 93.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $17.17 million and $169,691.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

