B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,290 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

IVR stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $903.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

