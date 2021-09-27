Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $388.47

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 388.47 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 384.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 80058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380.20 ($4.97).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a report on Friday, August 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.07.

In related news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

