Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,231 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,826,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $188.28 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $124.26 and a one year high of $192.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

