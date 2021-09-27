Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,677 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 108.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

