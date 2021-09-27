Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

JCOM stock opened at $141.59 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.55.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

