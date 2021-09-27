Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BCPC opened at $145.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average of $131.08. Balchem has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $147.11.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Balchem by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Balchem by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Balchem by 94,111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.