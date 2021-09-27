Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 282 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 9.2% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 761,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,016,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.90. The stock has a market cap of $451.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

