Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

