Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.30 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

