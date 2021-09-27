Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

