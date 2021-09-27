Bank of Montreal Can Has $983.67 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.55% of Texas Instruments worth $983,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $277,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN opened at $198.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.75 and a 1 year high of $200.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.