Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $679,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 30.4% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 151,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

AQN stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

