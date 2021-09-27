Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,288,969 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Comcast worth $572,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Comcast by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,038,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after buying an additional 417,656 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

