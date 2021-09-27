Bank of Montreal Can Sells 92,289 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chevron were worth $458,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,637 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.