Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $157.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,094,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $157,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

