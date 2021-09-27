Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 15,938 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $162,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $4,205,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 735,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

NYSE:XYL opened at $135.62 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.32. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.