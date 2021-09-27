Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $139,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $204.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

