Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Iron Mountain worth $137,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $44.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

