Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,576,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,240,507 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $218,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 114,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,754,012. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

