Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.84% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $166,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,698. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

