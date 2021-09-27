Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.