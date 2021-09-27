Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $103,000 Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTS stock opened at $170.62 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.11 and a one year high of $176.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

