Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $57,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD opened at $100.23 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.